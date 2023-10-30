Matthew Perry: Cause of death update as toxicology report request lodged

The official cause of death for Friends star, Matthew Perry, 54, will not be confirmed until further medical investigations are carried out, according to reports in the US media.

Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the highly successful US sitcom, Friends, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner updated its investigation into the actor's death online, saying that the official cause of death had been "deferred". According to US media, this typically means the medical examiner has completed the postmortem but additional investigation is required e.g. toxicology report. headtopics.com

Perry's family published a statement on Sunday telling fans of the actor how much they "appreciate" their messages.“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," the statement read.In his recently published memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote: “I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it.

"When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math. I go to this place, and I need to take three. And then I go to this place, and I’m going to take five because I’m going to be there longer. It’s exhausting but you have to do it or you get very, very sick. I wasn’t doing it to feel high or to feel good. headtopics.com

He continued: "I certainly wasn’t a partyer; I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me. It no longer is." Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.

