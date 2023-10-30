Matthew Perry cause of death inconclusive as experts request toxicology report

The actor who starred as Chandler Bing on iconic sitcom Friends was confirmed to have died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old.

It's now reported that officials are currently waiting for further tests to be done before weighing in definitively on how he died. It's said the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is deferring the cause of death in initial autopsy, pending toxicology results and further investigation, which could possibly take weeks to complete.

It was confirmed at the time Matthew's death was reported that there had been no obvious signs of trauma. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told the BBC that first responders attended an address in the Pacific Palisades area, after there had been a "water emergency". headtopics.com

Previous TMZ reports state sources have suggested that no foul play is suspected and that no "illicit narcotics" were found on the premises. It adds that the autopsy report states that Matthew died at his residence and that his body is now ready to released to his family for burial or cremation. The circumstances of his death are said to be being looked into by authorities.

It's said that in Matthew's final hours he had been playing pickleball - similar to squash - for over an hour before coming home to relax. On his return home, it's said the actor asked his assistant to run an errand for him and when he returned he found the actor lying unresponsive in the water and called for help. headtopics.com

Matthew has been very open about his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction previously, but a close friend confirmed he had recently appeared to be sober and doing well. Police sources have reported no drugs were found at the scene of his death.

