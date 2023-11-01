Matthew Perry autopsy first test results give a fresh view of star's final hours

Initial toxicology tests did not show any fentanyl or meth in Matthew's system at the time of death. The tests aren't as in depth as the full toxicology reports that are still pending but for the time being, meth or fentanyl overdose as the cause of death, reports TMZ.

The full test will reveal if the former Friends star had harmful amounts of prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death. The results will likely take anywhere from 4-6 months to be returned and will allow the coroner to confirm the cause of death.

The Chandler Bing actor from one of the most popular sitcoms of all time tragically passed away on Saturday due to an apparent drowning in a hot tub or jacuzzi. Law enforcement sources told the news site that prescription drugs were found in his home, reporting that authorities “found antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house”.

Perry has thoroughly documented his history of struggles with addiction, not least in his candid memoir published last year. He developed an addiction to Vicodin following a 1997 jet skiing, an opioid painkiller drug. At the height of his addiction to Vicodin he was taking 55 tablets a day - before he was admitted to rehab for the first time.

Throughout his addiction struggles, Perry revealed that he went through 14 surgeries and went into rehab over a dozen times, Today reported. He said: “The doctors told my family that I had a two percent chance to live. That’s the time I really came close to my life ending.”

