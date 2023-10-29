Perry died in an apparent drowning at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, sources including a representative for the actor and law enforcement told NBC News. An official cause of death has yet to be released.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans,” it wrote.‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show: The host is excellent. Everything else...

“People come up to me every day and say, ‘Hey Chandler!’ I don’t respond to it,” he said in a 2014 interview. “If somebody says, ‘Hi Matthew, I love your work’, that’s one thing. But if somebody goes ‘Yo, Chandler’, I don’t like that. I’m tired of it. I’m not Chandler.” headtopics.com

At 15, Perry moved to Hollywood, with the hope of reconnecting with his father. It was there he began to enjoy acting, and was eventually spotted at a diner, “charming a bunch of young women”, by director William Richert, who left a note asking him to be in his next movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, alongside River Phoenix.

“Marta and I were thinking Chandler is just poorly written,” said Crane. “Then Matthew came in and you went, ‘Oh, well, there you go. Done. Done. That’s the guy.’” During his tenure on Friends, Perry starred in films including Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek, Three to Tango with Neve Campbell and The Whole Nine Yards with Bruce Willis. He also played small roles in Ally McBeal and Scrubs. headtopics.com

Perry’s personal life was blighted by addiction, starting in 1997 when he became addicted to pain medication after a jet ski accident. He later claimed to not remember three years of his time on Friends and to spending more than $9 million on his fight to stay sober.

