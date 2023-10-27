Matt Williams: New Zealand’s Band of Brothers face battle for rugby’s soul

Ahead of their Rugby World Cup final clash with New Zealand, South Africa are taking advantage in the scrum in a way which the laws should not allow. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inphofinal as returning their two great rugby nations to their rightful seats at the head of the top table. While the rest of us, rugby’s great unwashed, jostle for the cheap seats to watch the big boys fight over the main prize.

Traditionally it has only been the Kiwis who have been able to stand toe-to-toe with the Springboks and match their physical prowess., appallingly nicknamed The Bomb Squad, on their bench. The Springboks are making their intentions very clear. They want a physical war.

New Zealand's Sam Cane has returned to form amidst a backdrop of severe criticism back home. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho The fact that their so-called “limited” team has made it to a World Cup final is a testament to their determination to ram the entire unedifying episode down the collective throats of those who attacked them so viciously back home. headtopics.com

The South Africans find themselves the complete opposite of their opponents on almost every front. The current world champions are showered with adoration in their homeland, held aloft in a cult like status. Their coach Rassie Erasmus is regarded as a Gandalf-like figure, a highly-entertaining genius possessing mysterious, even magical, telepathic powers. And their captain Siya Kolisi is adored in his homeland like few other sportspeople.

The dynamic created by the confrontation of these two rugby greats has created a vortex of deep intrigue and anticipation. Yet I fear that the outcome may be determined by the two great blights that are afflicting our game and have tarnished this World Cup. headtopics.com

While scrums are an integral part of our game and must remain a physical contest for possession, they were never intended to be the source of victory or defeat via penalties. For 180 years of rugby history, that was not the case. The tumour began to grow in recent years as legislators foolishly made the disastrous decision to change technical scrum infringements – which had been free kicks, meaning teams could not kick for goal or for touch to get the lineout throw – into full penalties.

