Matt Groening confirms there will be a sequel to The Simpsons Movie ‘one of these days’

at some point because why not, may as well continue to capitalise on all of this hype until they can’t no more.

The show’s creator said that although the team weren’t at all prepared to make the first film back in 2007, he wouldn’t be surprised if they end up making another.that Groening told this year’s Comic-Con that Disney would very much be into the idea of making some more money in the form of a sequel to the first film.

“No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days,” he said. “I think Disney wants something for its money.”film saw the inhabitants of Springfield trapped inside a giant glass dome that also housed a Spider Pig and a plot that was eerily similar to a popular Stephen King novel. headtopics.com

It was the eighth highest grossing movie of the year making $527 million worldwide. It was also he highest-ever grossing film based on an animated television series. While we have no word yet as to when the aforementioned sequel to the movie will be, it’s not looking like it’ll be any time soon.

Read more:

Herdotie »

VIDEO: The Simpsons Couch Intro Gets A Genius Musical TwistThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Matt Williams: New Zealand’s Band of Brothers face battle for rugby’s soulSouth Africa’s bomb squad plays rugby in a way in which it was never meant to be played Read more ⮕

Matt Smith looks unrecognisable as cult leader Charles Manson in new crime-biopicThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Culture Club: Matt CooperIn a Last Word first, to celebrate the launch of our very own Matt Cooper's new book Who Really Owns Ireland?, Mario Rosenstock joined us as a guest presente... Read more ⮕

QUIZ: How well do you remember The Wild Thornberrys Movie?Nigel, an icon. Read more ⮕

The Movie Stars are Back in Town: Jameson Dublin International Film Festival 2013The website for Irish women Read more ⮕