Match Report · The 42

Andy Farrell’s men were deeply impressive in the second half against Scotland despite huge adversity.Injury-hit Ireland beat Scotland to bring Grand Slam bid back to Dublin Andy Farrell’s men were deeply impressive in the second half against Scotland despite huge adversity.Waterford play more than an hour with 14 men, but still prevail against LaoisFeb 11th 2023, 7:35 PMAndy Farrell’s men scored four tries in another brilliant performance.

First tries in Ulster jerseys for Ben Moxham and Jeff Toomaga-Allen led Dan McFarland’s side to victory.Graham Rowntree’s side scored a stunning second-half try through Tadhg Beirne.Heartbreak for Ulster as O'Gara's La Rochelle win with the clock in the redJan 14th 2023, 7:29 PM

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Women in Sport: Irish distance runner Grace LynchGrace Lynch on pushing her own boundaries, and sport’s unique ability to bring communities together working towards a common cause.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Put Some Respect On My Name · The 42The latest Irish and international sports news from The 42

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Govt to push for Irish beef access on S Korea missionMinister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will take part in a cross-Government trade mission to South Korea this week to promote the Irish food, beverage and agri-tech sectors.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish medics training Ukrainians on frontline to perform emergency careThe trauma project was commenced at UCD’s Centre for Emergency Medical Science in response to a request from the Ukrainian authorities

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Konversational expands into three European countriesKonversational, the Irish tech consultancy, is expanding into Europe.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: The Irish Times view on Halloween: something spooky this way comesIn Irish mythology, Samhain was when the doorways to the Otherworld opened to allow the souls of the dead to enter our own world

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕