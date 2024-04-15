Masterchef Star Tom Kerridge Drops 12st After Quitting Alcohol

The Masterchef star, 50, completely turned himself around with a simple diet change. At age 40, the chef weighted 30 stone and have massive drinking sessions. He typically started with a pint of Negroni, an Italian cocktail made with gin, vermouth and Campari, before going on to sink a whopping 15 pints.
Dopamine is a "happy" hormone, which transits signals between nerve cells in the brain. Eating food causes dopamine to surge in our body, especially after eating sugary, fatty food. But in theory, protein-rich food should give the same effect, and is a lot better for you. Speaking to The Mirror in 2017, Tom told us: "It's impossible to lose weight and keep the weight off for good if you don't enjoy what you're eating.
Tom added foods that were high in protein including vegetables, tinned beans and eggs, as well as cutting out sugar so that he wasn't tempted to snack. He eventually lost the weight, while still enjoying some treats, including dark chocolate. The TV star was still able to enjoy dairy products, which he called his "dopamine heroes" - such as full-fat cheese, milk, yoghurt and double cream.
