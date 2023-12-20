Master Trusts Face Strong Action for Failing to Comply with New Pension Rules

Master trusts that have failed to act on new industry rules by the end of this year will face strong action from the regulator, industry figures anticipate. These schemes manage multiple pension schemes in a way that spreads the cost of compliance, reducing the bill for individual schemes.

The reforms are designed to improve consumer protection for pension scheme members and maximise retirement income by strengthening scheme governance and risk management but it will involve significantly stricter oversight





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England's under-21 coach Lee Carsley a strong candidate for Irish national teamThe FAI has decided to part ways with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, and England's under-21 coach Lee Carsley is a strong candidate to lead the Irish national team in the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Chiedozie Ogbene interview: ‘Stephen Kenny built a strong foundation for the future of Ireland football’Ireland and Luton winger happy to acknowledge the role international football played in his top-flight breakthrough: ‘I am ready for the Premier League’

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Munster to Face Leinster in URC Interpro Derby ClashMunster returns to Dublin for a URC Interpro derby clash with Leinster, revisiting the scene of their memorable victory last season.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

British-born Irish face acceptance challenges in IrelandThe ‘mockery’ dished out to the Irish with British accents: ‘We don’t even have a name, a collective identity. Nobody calls us British-Irish’, via IrishTimesWorld

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Urgent Need to Safeguard Our Oceans in the Face of Climate ChangeThe ocean absorbs at least 25 per cent of all global carbon emissions and captures 90 per cent of the excess heat generated by these emissions. As the climate crisis becomes a reality, safeguarding the role of oceans in tackling climate change is crucial.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Euro Zone Property Companies Face Surging Losses, ECB WarnsThe European Central Bank has warned that euro zone property companies are experiencing surging losses and may struggle to support their debts, which have surpassed pre-2008 financial crisis levels. The losses are attributed to higher financing costs, falling property values, weaker rental income, and concerns about energy efficiency. The central bank states that stress in the commercial property sector could have significant consequences for the wider financial system.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »