Massage parlour worker awarded €91,000 in compensation for refusing 'sexual services'

A massage parlour worker who was sacked after refusing to provide ' sexual services ' to her male boss has been awarded a record €91,000 in compensation for whistleblower penalisation. It is the first case where the tribunal has ordered a whistleblower receive five years' pay in compensation for penalisation – the maximum jurisdiction under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014.

Awards for further employment law breaches in the case bring the total compensation package to €102,550 – the second-highest sum awarded to a single claimant before the WRC this year. The worker, who was represented by barrister Céile Varley BL on the instructions of solicitor Wendy Lyon of Abbey Law, said that soon after she started work at the massage parlour in 2019, she found that its clients were asking her for 'additional services of a sexual nature'. The couple running the parlour took her to dinner and explained that she could indeed do as the clients were asking, she said. They also identified specific 'services' and told her what price she could charge





