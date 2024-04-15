Mary Poppins to be the Christmas Musical in Dublin

The hit musical will fly into Ireland direct from the West End this December, just in time for the festive season.

It's 20 years since the world premiere of Mary Poppins in Bristol and nine years since the show made its Irish debut at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in 2015. It was then seen by over 100,000 Irish theatregoers and went on to a record-breaking tour around the world. Producer and Co-creator Cameron Mackintosh said today, “It is amazingly already 20 years since Mary Poppins first landed onto the stage at the Bristol Hippodrome and started spreading Pamela Travers' magical stories around the great cities of the world.

Mary Poppins Musical Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre West End Christmas

