Mary Peters: ‘Northern Ireland was going through terrible times. I just wanted to bring some good news’

It took a year before she finally learned the full extent of the death threat which said: “Mary Peters is a Protestant and has won a medal for Britain. An attempt will be made on her life and it will be blamed on the IRA. I don’t want to turn her into a martyr. Her home will be going up in the near future.”Peters refused to be intimidated because, as she says now: “Northern Ireland had been going through such terrible times in the Troubles that I just wanted to bring some good news.

She shakes her head and, on a mild autumn day, says: “We had been out for dinner and so we had to crawl on our hands and knees to get into a taxi to get home because they were shooting from down the street. It’s strange but you learn to live with it.”

She always set an uplifting example because, if she was invited to talk about her exploits at a loyalist club on the Shankill Road, Peters made sure that would also address a gathering on the republican side of the Falls Road. She saw everyone as people, rather than members of warring factions separated by the bitter sectarian divide. But the conflict ran so deep that, in March 1973, the Troubles again shook her.

“I saw the solider, the ambulances and the police all outside. It wasn’t until the following morning and I turned on the news that I heard what actually happened. I was going to work and the television cameras were outside. I knew they had filmed me coming out of my front door and crossing the road. But I happened to know the controller of the BBC and rang him and said: ‘Please, don’t let me be seen coming out of the house because somebody might believe I’m implicated in some way.

