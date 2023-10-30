Mary Hannigan: ‘Whirlwind’ experience for Jean Kleyn ends with power bringing home the glory

Jean Kleyn celebrates with his wife Aisling after the Rugby World Cup final win over New Zealand. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho. Four years ago he watched the final on a flight from South Africa to Ireland, the prospect of ever featuring in one feeling decidedly remote. But having won five caps for Ireland, a change in World Rugby’s eligibility rulings made him an option for the country of his birth, his first call-up only coming in July.

Gerry Thornley reflects on a victory that makes “the Springboks the global game’s top dogs now for sure”, three one-point victories in the knockout stages proving that. Four World Cup finals, four triumphs, “none of them have been particularly memorable” – it was the third of them without a South African try – but “the ‘Boks won’t care”. “They know how to win World Cup finals. Whatever it takes.”

When Ken Early looked at United's team-sheet an hour before kick-off, he reckoned things didn't look promising for them Ballyhale Shamrocks had been the Manchester City of Kilkenny hurling until Sunday when O'Loughlin Gaels put a stop to their gallop,Whirlwind week sees Dylan Donnellan move from amateur with a day job to the RDS turfDenis Walsh seeing Castlehaven hold off Nemo Rangers in a "red-faced, white-knuckled, arm-wrestle"

“The first two-thirds of the club year is full of decaffeinated matches and the championship phase of the season is consumed like a shot of espresso,” writes Denis . “Seven months of training, league matches and challenge games, and then a month of hectic flapping while clubs try to keep their seasons airborne.” Fair to say, he feels it needs some fine-tuning.

Both Stephen Scullion and Ann-Marie McGlynn were, as it proved, very finely tuned when they took on the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, the pair taking the Irish titles after outstanding runs. Ian O'Riordan spoke to them both after the race,After securing their fourth league title in a row, Shamrock Rovers are on a victory lap, the latest leg taking them to Cork City for this afternoon's game (RTÉ 2, kick-off 4.45).