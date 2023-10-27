Mary Hannigan: Is the easiest Ireland manager solution the most obvious one?

Ireland interim manager Eileen Gleeson has hinted that she would be interested in the job full time. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.continues its search for a permanent successor to Vera Pauw as manager of the women’s team, a long list of 12 candidates currently being whittled down to three, Gavin Cummiskey is wondering if.

there’s a fair chance that the crowd will witness a Katie McCabe “banger” or two, as Denise O’Sullivan describes the bulk of her goals, while also in rugby Nathan Johns talks to Irish international Kathryn Dane about her PhD research in to “women’s tackling safety” in the game.

. She “experienced soreness like never before” after the race, but, in an effort to encourage the participants in this Sunday’s Dublin Marathon, she promises that “once you find your groove …. it can at times feel effortless”. Hmm. headtopics.com

Irish sailor Pamela Lee on a daunting transatlantic challenge: ‘You think, what the f*** are you doing?’Dublin Marathon 2023 Q&A: Everything you need to know with a week to goAlso on Sunday is the start of the Transat Jacques Vabre race, Pamela Lee not anticipating the 4,350 nautical mile trip from France to Brazil to feel effortless at all.

the Greystones woman admitting that “there’s definitely that little voice in the back of your head ‘what the f**k are you doing?’”“in the face of allegations of cruelty by animal rights groups”. “The sport will come under more and more scrutiny in relation to the cost of providing thrills which by their very nature result in spills.”: The Republic of Ireland’s women take on Albania in the Nations League in Tallaght today (RTÉ 2, 5. headtopics.com

