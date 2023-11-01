Mary Byrne feels like a new woman after undergoing surgery for painful condition

"I'm a new woman since I got the knee done and I'm looking forward to having the second one replaced because I've had a lot of pain," she said."One woman told me she's had three — and she only has two legs."The Dubliner has bravely opened up about her struggles in the past, including suffering from depression and alcoholism.

After seeking help, Mary feels much better both mentally and physically and has "never been happier in life". She told The Sunday World: "A lot of people will know about my mental health issues, but today I'm in an absolutely fantastic place."I'm making sure that the little things don't damage me anymore."And it has taken me a long time to do that."

Mary previously told of how she wants to take part in I'm A Celebrity once she gets her knees replaced."It's a show I'd love to do, and I'd have absolutely no problem eating rats, mice or a camel's penis."

"I'm not young, I'm not old, I'm in the middle, and for as long as I can I'm now challenging myself every chance I get. It's good for you, it's good for your mind." "If the knees were done I'd be fine. Then I'd be able to jump out of a helicopter going into the jungle."

The singer added that she is a big believer in manifestation which she believes helped her to achieve success on The X Factor : "I'm putting it out to the universe now that I want to do I'm A Celebrity because that's what I do and it does come back."

