Marvin Knows What He Wants The Baby’s Name To Be… But Rochelle Might Need To Be Persuaded

Saturdays singer Rochelle and JLS’s Marvin Humes are due their firstborn any day now, so we should really have expected a bit of baby name speculation…
But it looks like the celebrity couple could be doing a “Posh and Becks” on it, as the name “London” was hinted at during the week. Marvin said the name was a possibility, but it might take a bit of persuasion to get Rochelle on his side.
He's so set on the name he enlisted the help of singer Michael Buble to help get his point across. We'll mention here that Rochelle is a major fan of Buble…The couple's bundle of joy is due any day now…
Michael agreed with Marv, he said he thought the name was cool and city names could be a possibility for himself and model wife Luisana Lopilato’s firstborn too. This just proves we shouldn’t leave the men alone for too long…
Marvin looked to the camera and laughed: "Rochelle, if you're listening, Mr Buble says London is a cool name!"