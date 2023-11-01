Martyn Turner

‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’Suspended sentence for sexual assault of au pair too lenient, Court of Appeal rulesHigh Court to hear flight attendant’s case over alleged Dolores O’Riordan air rage incidentOpen hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza bombardment

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTIE: Jodie Turner-Smith’s room was burgled during Cannes film festBritish actress Jodie Turner-Smith had a number of precious items stolen from her, after thieves broke into her hotel room in Cannes.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

STELLARMAGAZINE: Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing Aristocrat Peregrine PearsonThe famous actress reportedly landed with none other than aristocrat Peregrine Pearson for the Rugby World Cup.

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Gardening : November gardening jobsParaic Horkan answers your green-fingered questions and tells us the top things to do in your garden this week. Paraic Horkan Horticulturist & Keen Garden...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

THEGLOSSMAG: Don’t Miss The November Issue Out Tomorrow!Don't miss THE GLOSS MAGAZINE, out tomorrow, Thursday November 2, with The Irish Times and on newsstands from Friday 3

Source: TheGlossMag | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: 6 must-play new games arriving in November6 must-play new games arriving in November

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: November 1: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom ‘unprecedented’ flooding across Ireland to lower charges for electricity and gas, here is the November 1 news bulletin.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕