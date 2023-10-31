Martin says Irish troops well prepared despite risks of Lebanon deployment

There has been increasing violence in the Middle East region and ongoing clashes between Israel and Hizbullah along the Lebanese border area since an attack in Israel by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas three weeks ago. Irish troops have at times since been forced to take cover in bunkers.

He said the Irish troops were part of a large international deployment in Lebanon, and would continue to monitor the situation and take precautions. “Our troops are well trained...and our troops are safe and well, and will continue to take precautionary measures.”

“And the entire civilian population of Gaza can’t collectively suffer because of the actions of Hamas. They (Israel) must distinguish between the population of Gaza and Hamas. And that’s the view we take on this.”

Hizbullah militants have been firing rockets into Israel from the Irish area of operations, raising fears that Irish posts could be inadvertently hit in retaliatory attacks. “Procedures are always in place to keep us safe, so it’s about following those procedures,” he said. . “Obviously people are going to be a bit apprehensive about this mission.” Married to Sharon and with three sons - aged 15, 20 and 24 years - he said his family were very aware of what was going on in the region, adding “no matter how many times you do it, it’s always hard” to leave his family.

