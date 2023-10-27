Married at First Sight UK star exposes producers' tricks to fuel cheating drama

A Married at First Sight star has revealed the sneaky tricks producers use to create cheating drama, after witnessing first-hand what goes on behind-the-scenes of the popular show.

However, Amy confirmed a few months later on the reunion show that their marriage had come to an end, after she had previously accused Joshua of "not making an effort" as her husband. The 36-year-old went on to date fellow MAFS star Johnathon Wileman, only to call it quits on the romance after deciding it was better to just be friends.

Despite not finding lasting love on her series, Amy has remained an avid viewer of its more recent episodes. She's now lifted the lid on all the alleged strategies MAFS producers pull to maximise the show's entertainment value, which apparently includes orchestrating situations to increase the chances of infidelity.

Amy goes on to reveal that producers typically ask MAFS candidates if they've ever cheated before, and based on the answer, may assign their perfect match to another person. Producers also withhold important intel from Married at First Sight stars as a tactic to stir up conflict between the participants, according to Amy. "Sometimes these producers will sit on information for a couple of weeks, and then they'll unleash it when the moment strikes to cause drama," she said. "That's what story producers are there for, they sit there with their phone constantly writing notes while you're having a conversation with them, rambling away.

