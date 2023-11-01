Markets Update: Smurfit, AIB and Glanbia trading up on buoyant ISEQ after posting Q3 results

The ISEQ was trading up 1.52 per cent at 7,953.68 by lunchtime, as US stocks suffered modest decreases in the wake of WeWork’s unravelling. Uniphar led Euronext Dublin higher as the exchange’s biggest gainer, rising 5.97 per cent to €2.23 per share.

