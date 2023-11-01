Markets Update: Smurfit, AIB and Glanbia trading up on buoyant ISEQ after posting Q3 results

The ISEQ was trading up 1.52 per cent at 7,953.68 by lunchtime, as US stocks suffered modest decreases in the wake of WeWork’s unravelling. Uniphar led Euronext Dublin higher as the exchange’s biggest gainer, rising 5.97 per cent to €2.23 per share.
Ireland Headlines
RTEBUSINESS: Smurfit Kappa says decline in box demand slowingEurope's largest paper packaging producer Smurfit Kappa said the decline in box demand continued to slow in the third quarter as it forecast that full-year core profit would fall by almost 13% to around €2.05 billion.
