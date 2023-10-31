Markets Update: Ires leads Irish stocks higher as Eurozone inflation falls

Inflation in the eurozone dropped to 2.9 per cent in October, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday, down from 4.3 per cent the previous month and below estimates.

