Mark Wahlberg spent the weekend at Adare Manor and was truly blown away by the place

This weekend, Mark Wahlberg jetted into Adare Manor in Limerick alongside his entourage for some needed time off and golf.

The 47-year-old actor was seen practising his swing as he hit up the Adare Manor golf club for a game and some practice ahead of the JP McManus Pro AM 2020 – which he will return for next year. Mark, who is a talented golfer was blown away by Adare Manor and gave a hat tip to JP and “Double D” in a video where he appears in awe of the place.Mark Wahlberg isn’t the only celeb who will fly in for the tournament next year, with Hugh Grant also expected to play as well as pro golfers, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and US Masters winner, Tiger Woods..

