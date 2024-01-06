Mario Zagallo, the First Person to Win FIFA World Cup as Player and Coach, Dies at 92

THE FIRST PERSON to win the FIFA World Cup as both a player and coach, Mario Zagallo was as instrumental a figure as any in Brazil’s rise to prominence as a global football power. Zagallo, who died Friday at the age of 92, was the only surviving member of the Brazil team that lifted the 1958 World Cup trophy, the country’s first title and one that eased the pain of a traumatic defeat by Uruguay at the Maracana eight years prior. “I was at the Maracana for that fateful loss to Uruguay.

I was a soldier and it was my job to keep people off the pitch,” said Zagallo of a result that prompted national mourning. “I’ll never forget the silence, the sadness and the disappointment of that defeat.” His legendary teammate Pele died in December 2022. While that memory remained vivid, Zagallo would do his utmost to relieve the anguish by leaving his fingerprints on four of Brazil’s five World Cup triumph





