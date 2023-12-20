Marie McGinley: A Woman in Tech at a Law Firm

Marie McGinley brings her expertise to Eversheds Sutherland's Global Technology and AI Leadership team and to clients in Ireland and across the world in the areas of cyber security, data protection and technology development. When you hear the phrase “woman in tech”, you could be forgiven for thinking such a person might be found establishing a start-up in Ireland; in the boardroom of a multinational; or analysing algorithms.

Where you might not expect to find them is as a Partner in a law firm. Yet, that is exactly where Marie McGinley calls her professional home. As Head of Intellectual Property, Technology and Data Protection at Eversheds Sutherland Ireland, Marie brings her expertise to the firm’s Global Technology and AI Leadership team and to clients in Ireland and across the world in the areas of cyber security, data protection, technology development, IP, strategic outsourcing and many more of the areas impacted by technology. “Tech really has no borders,” says the Donegal nativ





