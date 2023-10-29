Marian Finucane's widower John Clarke shares his cancer diagnosis

John Clarke, husband to the late Marian Finucane, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Speaking with Miriam O'Callaghan on Sunday with Miriam, John shared that he is receiving treatment for cancer.
"I am 87, I'm a walking pill is the only thing I can tell you," he told Miriam when she asked him how he was doing. I have cancer but they tell me I won't die from it because I'm on some therapy, I can't tell you what the name for it is, where they use your own immune system. Die with cancer, but not of cancer, but I'm here!
I never thought I would get to 30, I had a particular lifestyle that was not conducive to longevity, I smoked like a train, still do, and plan on continuing to do so - not a plug for the tobacco companies, but that is what I do."
Marian passed away in 2020, and John has penned a book about his life with the beloved broadcaster, titled Finucane & Me: My Life with Marian. In it, he opened up about the grief he and Marian suffered when their daughter Sinead died of cancer."Sinead's death, from my perspective, Marians and Sinead's of course, was a tragedy. She got leukaemia ... she was nine... and for some reason I was the only one who matched her for a bone marrow transplant" he told Miriam.
He wrote in his book: We were driving home from Mayo one day, and I have a vivid memory of Sinéad perched, as always, just behind us between the two front seats, chattering away.