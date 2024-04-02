March 2023 to be Among Top Ten Wettest Marches on Record in Ireland

Provisional data from Met Éireann will suggest that last will be in the "top ten wettest" Marches on record. Climate figures, due to be published by Met Éireann tomorrow, will confirm that while last month was not quite as wet as March 2023, some areas had rainfall over 200% above normal. Met Éireann Climatologist Paul Moore said the country saw "145% of its long-term average rainfall" last month.
Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, he said that most of the rain was concentrated in "the south and east". Mr Moore said that "last March was actually the wettest March on record" but the difference between this year and last year is that "February 2023 was a very dry month, whereas February this year was also very wet". "We're coming off a wet winter into a wet beginning of spring as well," he said
