Manufacturing sector weakens to greatest extent for three months

Manufacturers cut their output charges to help stimulate demand and retain market share, but input costs rose slightly as higher oil prices added to operating expenses. The latest reading was the lowest since July, but signalled only a modest downturn in manufacturing performance, the report noted.

The latest fall in new order intakes was the steepest since December last year. Manufacturers noted that higher borrowing costs and subdued global economic conditions had restrained client demand, alongside cost of living pressures for consumers.

Employment numbers stagnated, which contrasted with solid job creation during the third quarter of the year. This partly reflected a lack of pressure on operating capacity, as signalled by another steep fall in backlogs of work.

October data highlighted positive sentiment regarding the outlook for production volumes during the year ahead, with around 48 per cent of the survey panel forecasting a rise and only 8 per cent predicting a decline. A number of firms attributed positive sentiment to export-led business expansion plans. The overall degree of confidence nonetheless eased for the second month in a row to its lowest since July.

Weaker expectations for production growth and efforts to reduce inventories contributed to a marked decline in input buying across the sector. Stocks of purchases resumed their downward trend, while finished goods inventories decreased to the greatest extent since June 2022.

