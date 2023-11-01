Manufacturing conditions continue to weaken in October

Companies in the sector said subdued demand in both domestic and export markets, higher borrowing costs and leaner inventory strategies all weighed on activity.Oliver Mangan, AIB Chief Economist said other elements of the October PMI also painted a weak picture for the sector."There was another steep fall in order backlogs, as well as a renewed decline in stocks of finished goods," he added.
The data shows that October also saw a reduction in the purchases of inputs, while the. tock of pre-production inventories declined too. Manufacturers were also less optimistic on the outlook for the year ahead, though they continue to expect an increase in output."This reflected higher fuel prices and transportation costs following the rise in oil prices since mid-year," Mr Mangan said.
"Manufacturers, though, continued to lower factory gate prices, largely on account of further falls in their raw material prices," he added.The flash manufacturing PMI readings in the Eurozone and UK remained very weak in October, at 43.0 and 45.2.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕