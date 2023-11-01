Manufacturing conditions continue to weaken in October

Companies in the sector said subdued demand in both domestic and export markets, higher borrowing costs and leaner inventory strategies all weighed on activity.Oliver Mangan, AIB Chief Economist said other elements of the October PMI also painted a weak picture for the sector."There was another steep fall in order backlogs, as well as a renewed decline in stocks of finished goods," he added.

The data shows that October also saw a reduction in the purchases of inputs, while the. tock of pre-production inventories declined too. Manufacturers were also less optimistic on the outlook for the year ahead, though they continue to expect an increase in output."This reflected higher fuel prices and transportation costs following the rise in oil prices since mid-year," Mr Mangan said.

"Manufacturers, though, continued to lower factory gate prices, largely on account of further falls in their raw material prices," he added.The flash manufacturing PMI readings in the Eurozone and UK remained very weak in October, at 43.0 and 45.2.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Sluggish demand results in manufacturing PMI hitting lowest level since JulyAIB’s Irish manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) decreased due to significant drop in demand

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: October 31: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom flooding in homes across Ireland to recommendations for the State pension qualification age to be increased, here's the October 31 news

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: October 27: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom a Manhunt for a mass shooter in the US to Trump being accused of witness threats, here is the October 27 news bulletin.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Irish companies on Dublin’s Euronext fall 7 per cent in OctoberWhile stocks were up on Tuesday, they closed out the month lower

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: More Than 10,500 Patients On Trolleys In OctoberThe Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there's 'once again' an 'unacceptable amount of patients on trolleys'.

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Markets Update: Ires leads Irish stocks higher as Eurozone inflation fallsInflation across Europe fell to a two-year low in October

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕