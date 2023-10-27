Manhunt underway in Austria after gunmen kill at least four people in “repulsive terror attack”

Police in Austria have launched a manhunt after gunmen opened fire in multiple locations in Vienna, killing at least four people and wounding several others.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive terror attack” and said that one of the gunmen had been shot dead by police. Searches continue for at least one other attacker who is still at large as police said on Monday night the attack was carried out by “several suspects armed with rifles”.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday that 15 people were injured in the shooting, including a police officer, as suspects opened fire on six locations near Vienna’s central synagogue.Nehammer said that the known attacker was an Islamic State sympathiser who carried an explosive belt, which turned out to be fake, and a bag of ammunition. headtopics.com

He urged the public to remain at home on Tuesday as he vowed to bring those involved to justice and said attempts to divide the country would fail.He added: “The attack yesterday is an attack of these values and an inadequate attempt to divide us.The shooting on Monday came just hours before the country reimposed a coronavirus lockdown and bars and cafes in the area were busy with people enjoying a last night of socialising before the restrictions.

