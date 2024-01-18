Mandalei Kuhn: Pioneering the Ceremonial Cacao Movement in Ireland

Mandalei Kuhn is a cacao ceremony facilitator, founder of Magic Earth Cacao, womb energy healer and certified mindfulness and spirituality coach. One of the pioneers of the ceremonial cacao movement in Ireland, her depth of knowledge and experience in this space is unmatched. Here she shares more about her career journey to date.

No, as a teen growing up in the 90s “girl power” era, I saw myself as a CEO sitting in some big skyscraper wearing a suit and high heels, bossing people around and being equally feared and respected. As a little girl, I wanted to work in nature with animals. Dr Jane Goodall was my idol, but by my teens, I didn’t feel “fierce femme” enough. So I thought I had to choose a career historically reserved for men.My most formative work experience was… working for an Irish law firm because it taught me exactly what I did not want for myself and my health.The most invaluable thing I learned early on in my career was…A common misconception about what I do is… that Magic Earth Cacao is a regular cacao or chocolate bran





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.