Manchester United face crucial assignment against Bayern Munich

Manchester United face a crucial assignment against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night with the belief that anything is possible – and a ringing endorsement from Scott McTominay about the environment he has created for the players. United must beat Bayern under the Old Trafford lights and hope the other Group A tie between Copenhagen and Galatasaray finishes in a draw in order to progress.

Given United’s erratic form, it feels as though it could be a tall order for them simply to fulfil their side of the bargain, although Bayern – hammered 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday – have nothing tangible to play for, having already sewn up top spot. There was stirring rhetoric from within the United camp on Monday with McTominay, the team’s leading scorer in all competitions with six goals, insisting that everyone was behind Ten Hag, who came under renewed fire after the dismal 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday. McTominay made his United debut under José Mourinho in 2017 and has also experienced the tenures of Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnic





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United secure 1-0 win against Manchester UnitedNewcastle United dominated the game against Manchester United and secured a 1-0 win with a goal from Gordon. However, their joy was tempered by a potentially-serious injury to goalkeeper Nick Pope. Manchester United's run of five wins in six league games came to an end.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Erik ten Hag to Miss Manchester United's Next Premier League MatchErik ten Hag will receive a one-match ban.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Manchester United's Champions League hopes in jeopardy after draw against GalatasarayManchester United's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase are in danger after a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray. They blew a two-goal lead and now need other results to go their way.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Manchester United and Galatasaray Play Out a Thrilling 3-3 DrawManchester United and Galatasaray produced an encounter that was the perfect mixture of incompetence, brilliance and ridiculousness at a professional level. By the end of the 3-3 draw, in which United twice had a two-goal lead, they were bottom of Group A having scored more goals (12) than the three other sides they had faced.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Sir Alex Ferguson among mourners as Man Utd icon Sir Bobby Charlton laid to restHuge crowds have gathered in Manchester for the funeral of the legendary former Manchester United player Sir Bobby Charlton who died last month at the age of 86

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Alex Ferguson among mourners as Man Utd icon Sir Bobby Charlton laid to restHuge crowds have gathered in Manchester for the funeral of the legendary former Manchester United player Sir Bobby Charlton who died last month at the age of 86

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »