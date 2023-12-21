Manchester United commits to Uefa competitions and Premier League after court ruling

Manchester United have pledged their commitment to Uefa competitions and the Premier League following a court ruling which appeared to open the door to a European Super League being revived. The 15 judges comprising the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice had been asked to decide whether Uefa and Fifa’s moves to block the formation of the European Super League in 2021, and then sanction those clubs involved, breached EU competition law.

The court ruled that Uefa and Fifa had abused a dominant position in the market by not having suitable conditions and criteria which could give rival promoters access to the market. However, the ruling does not necessarily give approval to the European Super League as it was proposed in 2021. It does give companies like A22 the right to pitch a new football competition and for their application to be judged on transparent, objective, non-discriminatory, and proportionate criteria





