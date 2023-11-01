Man who 'upskirted' woman in her own home avoids jail

At Dublin District Court on Wednesday, the judge said that "nobody should feel that level of invasion".Haskins, of Woodview Close, The Donahies, Dublin 13, pleaded guilty to recording an intimate image of the victim without her consent contrary to section 3 of the harassment, harmful communications and related offences act 2020 on September 19, 2021.

Haskins took a recording with his phone up the victim's skirt on the date in question. The woman, who cannot be identified, was socialising with her friends and among family in her home in north Dublin at the time.

The victim impact statement described the impact it had on the injured party and how she had to take time off work. The judge added: "Nobody should feel that level of invasion, least of all in her home."

She noted that Haskins has support of his family members, including his mum and partner and that various testimonies refer to his previous good character and work. The court heard that Haskins had offered €2,000 in compensation, which the victim had rejected. But the judge told his defence counsel that there was "no reality" to the prospect of leaving Haskins without a criminal record given the seriousness of the offence.She explained that it's very important that this behaviour will not and cannot be tolerated.

