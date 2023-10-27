Man wanted by gardai to join murder suspect in the dock to fight extradition

A South African man wanted by gardai to join double murder suspect Ruth Lawrence in the dock for two gangland killings has vowed he will fight extradition.Both Lawrence, 42, and van der Westhuizen were being sought by cops worldwide following the alleged execution of two men in 2014 who were found buried in a shallow grave.

They left Ireland shortly before the bodies of best friends Anthony Keegan, 33, and Eoin O’Connor, 32, were discovered with bullet wounds to the head in Co Cavan. Lawrence was arrested last October under an international arrest warrant while living in a rented bungalow in Bloemfontein, Free State Province, in a dawn raid by armed police.

Yesterday he appeared in the witness stand for the first time at the Durban Regional Court and told magistrate Kevin Bruorton that being sent to Ireland would be a death sentence. “My brother spent a short time in an Irish prison and told me about the conditions there. I prefer staying in South Africa to complete the sentence for which I was convicted” he said. headtopics.com

The extradition case was adjourned until a date to be set for further arguments between the State and defence and van der Westhuizen was returned prison in Durban. Former lovers Lawrence and van der Westhuizen had a rented cottage near Dublin and the court in South Africa heard they are alleged to have shot the two men there or nearby and buried them both on Inchicup Island in Cavan.

