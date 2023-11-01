Man Utd fans in disbelief over latest excuse as pressure mounts on Ten Hag

United lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday, with the results leaving Erik ten Hag's side eighth in the Premier League. The former Ajax boss has also overseen two defeats from three in the Champions League to leave his team's hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging in the balance.
Players are said to have complained to manager Ten Hag about kits being too tight, with some reportedly resorting to wearing replica shirts and ditching the club-issued socks. While kit manufacturer Adidas is said to be in the process of making amendments, supporters have had their say regarding the latest issue.
"We've already blamed VAR. The refs. The injuries. The schedule. The owners. The stadium," wrote one fan. "Only thing left was the kit and well… here we are." "We have become a joke club. What is this am I reading!!" wrote another, while talkSPORT hosts Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil gave their own thoughts about what a third fan has called "The most silly excuse I have ever heard in my life". "I know how the United players feel at this moment in time," McCoist said with a laugh.
"Against a strong opponent we know that we will have to be at our very best if we want to progress in this competition," the Dutchman wrote in his programme notes for the game. “This is cup football and there is no second chance if we don’t perform on the night.”
Ten Hag also addressed Sunday's derby defeat, which leaves United nine points behind third-placed City and seven adrift of Aston Villa in fifth. Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden added a third for the visitors, who had 21 shots on goal and 10 on target.
