Man Utd fans in disbelief over latest excuse as pressure mounts on Ten Hag

United lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday, with the results leaving Erik ten Hag's side eighth in the Premier League. The former Ajax boss has also overseen two defeats from three in the Champions League to leave his team's hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging in the balance.

Players are said to have complained to manager Ten Hag about kits being too tight, with some reportedly resorting to wearing replica shirts and ditching the club-issued socks. While kit manufacturer Adidas is said to be in the process of making amendments, supporters have had their say regarding the latest issue.

"We've already blamed VAR. The refs. The injuries. The schedule. The owners. The stadium," wrote one fan. "Only thing left was the kit and well… here we are." "We have become a joke club. What is this am I reading!!" wrote another, while talkSPORT hosts Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil gave their own thoughts about what a third fan has called "The most silly excuse I have ever heard in my life". "I know how the United players feel at this moment in time," McCoist said with a laugh.

"Against a strong opponent we know that we will have to be at our very best if we want to progress in this competition," the Dutchman wrote in his programme notes for the game. “This is cup football and there is no second chance if we don’t perform on the night.”

Ten Hag also addressed Sunday's derby defeat, which leaves United nine points behind third-placed City and seven adrift of Aston Villa in fifth. Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden added a third for the visitors, who had 21 shots on goal and 10 on target.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Premier League managers' safety ranked after Man Utd decision on Erik ten HagThe likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta don't have to worry about their job - but the same can't be said about Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Jim Ratcliffe plans to change Erik ten Hag's role after damning Man Utd reviewErik ten Hag has had a big say when it comes to Manchester United's transfer business since joining the club, but that could all change once Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in power

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Man Utd concerned over Erik Ten Hag approach amid fears he's lost dressing roomManchester United manager Erik ten Hag's no-nonsense approach has won him plenty of plaudits, but it has reportedly divided opinions behind the scenes at Old Trafford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: RIo Ferdinand makes claim about real reason Jude Bellingham rejected Man UtdJude Bellingham's stellar year with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid was rewarded on Monday when he was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the world's best player aged under 21

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Maguire's stance on Fernandes as Man Utd captain after brutal Keane verdictFormer Manchester United captain Roy Keane has been critical of Erik ten Hag's decision to hand the armband to Bruno Fernandes after taking the role away from Harry Maguire

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eddie Howe's X-rated Newcastle team talk before blowing Man Utd awayNewcastle manager Eddie Howe led the team to a top four finish in his first full season in charge with victory over Manchester United playing a big part

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕