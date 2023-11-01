Man Utd concerned over Erik Ten Hag approach amid fears he's lost dressing room

Despite enjoying a successful maiden year at the helm, Ten Hag has found himself under pressure in recent weeks after overseeing the club's worst start to a season in 37 years. And the scrutiny on the Dutchman has only intensified in the wake of Sunday's 3-0 drubbing in the Manchester derby.

While Ten Hag has seen his team encounter a number of issues on the pitch, the former Ajax chief has also had to deal with his fair share of off-field problems. Many have praised Ten Hag's no-nonsense approach after walking into a club sorely lacking discipline, but it's now been claimed that some within the dressing room believe his methods may be doing more harm than good.

The manner in which Ten Hag has handled some individuals within the United squad and the subsequent internal conflicts that have arisen have had a negative impact on both unity and morale behind the scenes at Old Trafford, it's been claimed in the Daily Mail.

After earning plenty of plaudits for the no-nonsense stance he adopted in handling Cristiano Ronaldo last year, Ten Hag has opted to tackle his ongoing public spat with Jadon Sancho in the same manner. The former Borussia Dortmund forward has been exiled in after publicly disputing comments from his manager regarding poor performances in training.

Sancho's reluctance to apologise has led to Ten Hag banning him from all first-team facilities at the club's Carrington training base, including the canteen. It seems likely the club will attempt to move Sancho in January due to the ongoing hostility between the player and Ten Hag, although Sancho remains close with a number of players at the club.Ten Hag's row with Sancho has only intensified the scrutiny on United in the wake of their poor start to the season.

