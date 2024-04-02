Man Survives Bridge Collapse in Baltimore

A man who crossed the Francis Scott Key Bridge mere moments before it collapsed into the Patapsco River said he considers himself lucky to be alive. Larry DeSantis was commuting to his second job at Herman's Bakery in Baltimore on the night a large cargo ship carrying flammable chemicals collided with one of the bridge's support pillars, plunging the entire structure into the water.
Larry said he noticed nothing out of the ordinary while crossing the bride, saying he was “focusing on the guys on the bridge” and trying to drive carefully around them. “I really didn’t even see the ship at all. I just focused on what was right in front of me.” However, the obvious lack of vehicles on the bridge got the baker thinking as he recalled: "It was an eerie feeling because there were no vehicles at all." READ MORE: Vogue Williams explains why she is selling London home she shares with Spencer Matthews “There was one other vehicle behind me,” he sai
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Baltimore bridge collapse to lead to huge insurance lossThe collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is likely to lead to a multi-billion dollar insurance loss, the chairperson of Lloyd's of London said today.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »