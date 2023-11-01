Man severely brain damaged in Galway road crash settles court case for €8.5m

Kevin Moylan, a 48-year-old blocklayer and farmer, was seriously injured during the crash at a junction on the Galway to Headford Road on March 27th, 2018. He had indicated to turn right and was waiting for another car to pass on the opposite carriageway when he was hit from behind by another van, the court heard. Mr Moylan’s van spun around the road into the path of an oncoming car.

His senior counsel, Conor Maguire, instructed by Ruth McDonagh solicitor, told the court that as a result of the crash, Mr Moylan had been turned from an able-bodied man to a person with severe brain damage, who cannot work and who will require care for the rest of his life.

He also sued the owners of the van, Northgate Vehicle Hire (Ireland) Ltd with offices at Northwest Business Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, and Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd, with offices at City Quay, Dublin.The crash occurred on the Galway to Headford Road at Balroebuck Junction, Corrandulla, Co Galway.

It was claimed Mr Moylan suffered life-altering injuries in the crash and is unable to resume his former occupation or to work on a 50-acre family farm.Mr Moylan, who had a fractured skull along with other injuries and lacerations to the spleen, was unconscious when he was taken from the scene by ambulance.“He is mobile but he is severely brain damaged,” counsel said.

