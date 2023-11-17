Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Ashling Murphy

Jozef Puska has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on 12 January 2022. Mr Justice Tony Hunt delivered the sentence, which he described as 'wholly deserved', following impact victim statements from the Murphy family, and Ashling's partner, Ryan Casey. He said he does not have the power to impose a minimum period to be served and if he had the power, a whole life-term would have to be considered in this case.
The judge said Puska's evidence had been 'indescribable' and 'the one thing we don't know about this case is the why.' He told Puska that 'unless that becomes known, the question of your safe return to society must be an open one.' Mr Justice Hunt concluded by saying, 'very well, you may take him away,' before six prison officers led Puska to the cell area. Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Co Offaly, was found guilty of murdering Ms Murphy, 23, by a jury of nine men and three women last week
Ireland Headlines
