Man's Anguish as Wife Demands Third Child

A man has revealed his anguish after his wife demanded they have a third child , even threatening him with divorce if he said no to her request. Sharing the uncomfortable situation he’d found himself in on social media , the 40-year-old explained that he and his partner, 39, had been together for many years and already had two children together.

“We are in couples counselling but it's only for one hour every two weeks and talks outside of counselling are not going well. I think maybe this is a midlife crisis for her. When my youngest is done high school in four years we will be able to retire and live very comfortably without children.“We have been working on that plan for 15 years but now my wife thinks we can afford another baby and should have one. I am 100% done having kids. I love the ones I have but I’m good.

“Find out what the exact need is she will be fulfilling. Feel her pain with her. You don’t have to agree. Don’t try to find other solutions yet. She might need to grieve the end of motherhood. It’s her journey, not yours. Soothe her. Hold her. Listen to her. I don’t know what her love language is, but throw that in as well.”

