Man on the run for 20 years arrested at Birmingham Airport

Justice has finally caught up with a 65-year old man who has been on the run since he fled to Ireland 20 years ago after being charged with taking part in a robbery in Cheltenham. Edward Walsh was caught at Birmingham Airport last month as he was about to fly back to Ireland after a visit to the UK. At Gloucester Crown Court on Wednesday he was jailed for 62 weeks having denied the 2003 robbery but admitted a less serious charge of theft.

READ MORE - Jail for teacher who indecently assaulted male student she claimed had said he was 'in love' with her Walsh had been due before the court more than twenty years ago, on September 3, 2003 accused of robbing a couple who ran a B&B in Cheltenham on June 24 that year. But he did not attend and the court issued a warrant for his arrest which was not executed until December 5, 2023 when he was about to board his flight in Birmingha





