'Man of interest' in UK murder probe may have fled to Ireland as appeal launched

READ MORE: Football pitch set alight as Dublin Fire Brigade shares interactive map of Halloween bonfires But officers have “further people of interest”; they would now like to speak to 22-year-old Emile Riggan, and 29-year-old Louis Grant (known as O’Brien).

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into Emmanuel’s murder continues and we are now in a position to issue images of two males wanted on suspicion of his murder. We believe Louis Grant, who also goes by O’Brien, is active in the Sheffield area and that Emile Riggan travelled to the Republic of Ireland by ferry.

"We are conducting enquiries with partners in both locations and would ask anyone who can help us locate either man to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, ( HMET) at West Yorkshire Police."

