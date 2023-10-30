Man loses a leg after being hit by garda car trying to recover his stolen bike

A delivery driver has lost a leg – after he was struck by a garda car that was trying to recover his stolen bike.And GSOC, the independent policing watchdog, has now launched an investigation because he was struck by an unmarked Garda car.“It’s a terrible disaster for everyone involved,” a source said.

We have learned that the incident started after the delivery driver had his bike stolen in south Dublin on Saturday afternoon.He and several pals followed the bike and once they got close they called gardai – who rushed to the scene.

It is understood several garda cars were responding when one of them collided with the bike owner as he walked on the slip road leading from the N81 in Tallaght to the northbound lanes of the M50. He suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital. GSOC has begun an investigation – and has appealed for witnesses to come forward. headtopics.com

The organisation said in a statement on Saturday: The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is seeking assistance in its examination of a road traffic incident in Dublin. “GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed any incident, activity or interactions at this time and location. GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.

“Anyone with information which may be of assistance is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.” Gardai confirmed it had referred the incident to the watchdog. A Garda spokesman said: "Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic incident which occurred at Junction 11 Northbound on the M50 in Dublin on Saturday afternoon, 28th October 2023 at around 3.30pm. “The incident involved an official Garda vehicle and a pedestrian.Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. headtopics.com

