Man killed in car crash after being instructed to leave area by gardaí

A man who was killed after his car crashed into a wall near the centre of Trim, Co Meath last year had twice been instructed by gardaí to leave the area on foot shortly before the fatal collision. An inquest also heard that the motorist, Declan Sheridan (45), took off at speed in his car as he was being approached by gardai for a third time in the early hours of May 2, 2022.

Mr Sheridan, a married father of three from Effernock, Trim, Co Meath sustained serious injuries when his 151-reg Mercedes E 300 failed to take a bend and struck a wall at Patrick Street, Trim moments later at around 1.55am. The deceased, a worker in Tara Mines, was transferred by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. READ MORE: Multiple people injured after car and bus collide Garda Emma Keane told the inquest that she was driving an unmarked patrol car that night around Trim as there had been a series of break-ins to vehicles at the time. Garda Keane said there had also been reports of a male trying a number of door handles of cars in the tow





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda ombudsman calls for witnesses after man seriously injured in Garda car incident on M50Brazilian living in Dublin was with friends on motorway trying to locate stolen motorbike when incident occurred

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Eyewitness tells of moment delivery driver lost leg in M50 garda car collisionThe incident happened on Saturday afternoon after gardai responded to a report that a motorbike had been stolen from a delivery driver in Sandyford

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car speak outPals of Brazilian Joao Henrique Ferreira held a protest in central Dublin following yesterday following Saturday’s accident on the M50, south of the city

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland's Brazilian community rallies in support of delivery driver injured in Garda incidentIreland's Brazilian community has rallied in support of delivery driver João Ferreira (23), who lost part of his leg following a collision with a Garda vehicle.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Delivery man who lost part of leg after Garda crash eager to get home to BrazilJoao Henrique Ferreira, who has lived in Ireland for the last five years, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an unmarked garda car on the motorway at around 3.30pm on Sunday

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Garda hunt finds baby 'left in car for 10 hours' as man chargedGarda bosses were so worried for the tot’s welfare that they ordered the force’s helicopter to brace storm force winds to help search for her.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »