Man jailed for raping partner after miscarriage

A man who raped his partner the night she returned home from hospital having just miscarried their child has been jailed for 11 and a half years. The following month, the man raped the woman a second time while she was doing laundry upstairs and her five-year-old child was downstairs. The man filmed the rape before sending it on to friends.
The 25-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his former partner, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to two charges of rape, with a further four sample charges of rape taken into account, on dates between December 2020 and February 2021. Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that the man "established a dynamic over the woman which facilitated the rapes", describing the attacks as being carried out with "appalling brutality". He said the woman was "a vulnerable person" and the rapes were repeated by the man "in the clear knowledge that there was no consent, but it made no difference to him"
