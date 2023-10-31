Man jailed for manslaughter of housemate in Wexford

Mr Justice Tony Hunt described it as a very tragic case and said he believed Bolger, who had been drinking heavily that day, was genuinely remorseful for what he had done. The court heard that on 30 April 2020, Bolger and Mr Klimczuk were drinking alcohol at home with another man, while a fourth man remained in his bedroom not drinking.

The three men who were drinking were joined by two others who did not live there, and a large amount of alcohol was consumed, with several bottles of Jägermeister purchased. The two guests left the house as Bolger was acting in an aggressive manner, and Bolger continued to engage in aggressive behaviour towards the two men who remained.Mr Klimczuk went to the bedroom of another housemate and asked him if he could stay in his room as he was scared.

The door was locked with both men inside, before Bolger came to the door and asked to speak to Mr Klimczuk. Bolger was allowed in and the other housemate saw Mr Klimczuk fall backwards onto the bed and saw the knife in Bolger's hand. The housemate also saw Bolger thrust the knife into Mr Klimczuk.

Mr Justice Hunt said the killing happened in the early stages of the coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and the absence of ordinary life and an ordinary work routine was filled by excessive drinking.He sentenced Bolger at the Central Criminal Court to ten years and six months in prison with the final 18 months suspended.

