Man in critical condition after brutal assault in Dublin

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following the brutal battering of a man in Clondalkin, Dublin which has left him in critical condition. The man, aged in his 30s, was allegedly set upon by a group of four men who beat him and his friend outside a residential premises in the Grange View area of the South Dublin suburb at around 10.15pm on Saturday. He was transported to Tallaght Hospital where he is fighting for his life.
One theory is the pair, believed to be foreign nationals, exchanged words with a group of people outside a store on Tower Road. Read More: Students warned over legal consequences of 'money-muling' ahead of J1 season The two men then got on a bus and gardaí think they may have been followed in a car to Grange View, where the horrific alleged assault occurred. During the incident, the severely injured man fell and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where he remains in critical condition in intensive car
