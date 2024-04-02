Man in critical condition after being attacked by gang in Dublin

A man was last night fighting for his life in hospital after he and a pal were attacked by a gang in the street. Gardai are investigating whether an earlier verbal row outside a shop led to the incident which has left one of the victims in a critical condition. It is understood the pair were surrounded and battered by up to four men in the Grange View area of Clondalkin in South Dublin shortly after 10pm on Saturday.

One theory is that the two, believed to be foreign nationals, exchanged words with a group of people outside a store on Tower Road. The two men then got on a bus and gardai think they may have been followed in a car to Grange View, where the horrific alleged assault occurred. During the incident, the severely injured man fell and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where last night he remained in critical condition in intensive care

