Man Found Dead in Dog Shed, Murder Investigation Launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was beaten to death with a hammer and dumped in a dog shed .

Gardai suspect Mr Knott was struck with a claw hammer or a similar instrument before his body was dragged out to the back garden and dumped in a dog shed. Sources say Mr Knott, who was reported missing, may have been killed up to a week ago - and he may have lain dead at the back garden of the property for several days.

It is understood that gardai were alerted to the scene when a man known to the suspect contacted them and said he had told him he’d killed someone. The man claimed to gardai that the suspect confessed to him that he’d killed Mr Knott.

