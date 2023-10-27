Man faces €90,000 damages and legal bill over assault carried out when he was 16

Tesla owner who drove with ‘arms folded’ on autopilot on M50 cleared of dangerous drivingDeparting Paddy Power staff with long service say redundancy amounts to ‘just one year’s pay’

‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’

Bank of Ireland raises net interest income forecast amid ECB hikesLender confirms it expects to pay a bank levy of about €90 million next year, up from €25 million in 2023

Puska told gardaí he was the murderer, court hearsA garda sergeant has told the Central Criminal Court that the man accused of the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy told him he was the murderer two days after her killing.

Heaton-Harris expresses disbelief over masked men sitting in Belfast court during murder trialNI secretary questioned at Westminister committee about incident during trial over Troubles era deaths

NI Secretary in disbelief over masked men in courtNorthern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he 'simply can't believe' an incident where men sat in a court with their faces covered during a double murder trial in Belfast was allowed to happen.

Marine biotech business seeks court protection while undergoing rescue processMonaghan business Bio Marine Ingredients Ireland has entered the SCARP process

Could a Supreme Court decision have huge implications for the gig economy here?Inside Business podcast with Ciarán Hancock